Friday, Aug 12, 2022
Gujarat Logs 459 New Coronavirus Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally At 4,534

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,64,289; new cases 459; deaths 10,987; discharged 12,48,768; active cases 4,534; people tested so far - figures not released.

Updated: 12 Aug 2022 9:22 pm

Gujarat registered 459 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the overall tally to 12,64,289, while no fresh death linked to the infection was recorded in the state, said the Health Department.

The statewide death toll remained unchanged at 10,987, said a department release.

Also, 922 patients recovered during the last 24 hours, pushing up their cumulative count to 12,48,768 and leaving the state with 4,534 active cases, said the release.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Covid Deaths Gujarat
