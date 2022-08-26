Friday, Aug 26, 2022
Gujarat Logs 282 New Coronavirus Cases, 1 Death; Active Tally At 1,894

352 persons recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 12,55,937 and leaving the state with 1,894 active cases.

Covid-19 cases
Covid-19 cases (Representational image) PTI (File Photo)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Aug 2022 10:44 am

Gujarat recorded 282 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the overall tally to 12,68,832, while one more patient succumbed  to the infection in the state, said the  health department.

The death toll rose to 11,001, said a department release. The department said 352 persons recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 12,55,937 and leaving the state with 1,894 active cases.

Gujarat Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,68,832, new cases 282, deaths 11,001, discharged 12,55,937, active cases 1,894, people tested so far - figures not released. 

(With PTI Inputs)

