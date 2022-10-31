Gujarat Bridge Collapse: Death Toll Raises To 132; Private Trust Accused Of Not Seeking Fitness Certificate After Renovation    

The death toll in the fatal Gujarat bridge collapse case now stands at 132. While throughout the night the rescue operation was on and Indian Army, Indian Navvy, Indian Airforce, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued 177 people from Macchu river, it is feared that several people are still stuck in the water.

On the occasion of Chhath Puja, when around 500 people gathered on the suspension bridge in the evening to perform some rituals at Macchu river in Morbi, 200 kms away from Ahmedabad, the bridge suddenly got collapsed.

The 150 years’ old British era bridge was closed for almost seven months due to renovation works. It is only on October 26 on the occasion of Gujarati new year, it was opened for the public.

The injured patients were taken to Morbi civil hospital where their treatments are underway. According to the reports of India Today, 40 doctors from different health centres including from hospitals in Rajkot and Surendranagar are now treating the injured patients.

Morbi cable bridge collapse | Search & Rescue operation underway.



The rescue operation is still underway. Indian Army had reached here around 3 at night. We are trying to recover the bodies. Teams of NDRF are also carrying out rescue operations: Major Gaurav, Indian Army pic.twitter.com/StD0Y8xOir — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2022

The state government has already announced Rs. 4 Lakh ex-gratia to the victims of the collapse and Rs. 50,000 to the injured persons, tweeted Chief Minister Bhupinder Patel. Compensation of Rs. 2 lakhs have also been announced from the PM’s National Relief Fund for the families of the victims.

Bridge opened without clearance certificate from Government

According to the reports of NDTV, a private trust named Oreva that renovated the bridge in government tender didn’t take the required fitness certificate from the authorities prior to reopening it.

Morbi municipal agency chief Sandipsinh Zala in an interview told NDTV, “Oreva group was supposed to give its renovation details and get a quality check before opening the bridge. But it did not do so. The government was not aware about this.”

Government taking Responsibility

Taking the responsibility of the tragedy in the poll bound state, Brijesh Mirja, Labour and Employment Minister of Gujarat said, “Renovation happened last week. We are also shocked. We are looking into the matter… The government takes responsibility for this tragedy.”

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Snghavi today morning told the reporters that more than 200 people have worked throughout the night in search and rescue operation. He also added a criminal case has been lodged under sections 304, 308 and 114. A high-power committee would be formed to investigate the matter further.

Everyone worked all through the night. Navy, NDRF, Air Force and Army reached quickly. More than 200 persons have worked the entire night (for search and rescue operations): Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi briefs on #MorbiBridgeCollapse pic.twitter.com/r6eHX8TPvn — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is also currently in Gujarat earlier expressed his condolences to the victims’ families and tweeted, “I am deeply saddened by the tragedy at Morbi. Talked to Gujarat Chief Minister Shri @Bhupendrapbjp and other officials about this. Relief and rescue operations are going on in full swing and all necessary assistance is being provided to the affected.”

Reactions from the Oppositions

Appealing to the workers to extend the required supports in rescue operations, the newly appointed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in a tweet in Hindi said, “Deeply saddened by the tragedy that has struck us with the collapse of the suspension bridge in Morbi, Gujarat. I appeal to the @INCGujarat workers to extend every possible assistance in rescue work & helping the wounded. My condolences & prayers are with the bereaved families.”

• 90 लोगों की मौत, 100 घायलों का ज़िम्मेदार कौन?



• उद्घाटन के 5वें दिन पुल कैसे टूटा?



• हमारी अनुमति के बिना खोला गया पुल: मोरबी म्यूनिसिपल चीफ ऑफिसर



• किसने दी पुल खोलने की इजाज़त?



• 5 दिन में 12,000 लोग वहाँ आए तब यह कहाँ थे?



• पुराना वीडियो चलाने की क्या चाल है? — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) October 30, 2022

However, Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Binoy Viswam hit out at the BJP over the bridge collapse, claiming that it points to the "gross negligence" of the state government.

AAP’s MLA and leader Atishi Marlena claimed answers from the Gujarat government and said that now the rescue operation and relief should be the focus but the accountability must be fixed. “Gujarat has just recovered from the hooch tragedy in which over 100 (people) died and now this. The Gujarat government has to answer,” she added.