Gujarat Assembly Elections: Chandrasinh Raulji Who Called Bilkis Bano’s Rapists ‘Sanskari Brahmins’ Is BJP Candidate From Godhra

Chandrasinh Raulji, a former Gujarat minister, who was involved in the decision to release Bilkis Bano's rapists and had described them as “Sanskari Brahmins” is on the Bharatiya Janata Party's list of candidates for the upcoming Gujarat elections.

Raulji is the BJP's candidate from Godhra, and is a six-time MLA from the constituency. He was part of the Gujarat government committee that unanimously decided to release the 11 men guilty of raping Bilkis Bano and killing nine members of her family, including her three-year-old daughter, during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The 11 rapists were freed on August 15 Independence Day and were greeted like heroes with flowers and sweets by a right-wing group.

Raulji had defended the decision with a hugely controversial comment.

"They were Brahmins and Brahmins are known to have good sanskaar. It might have been someone's ill intention to corner and punish them," Raulji was heard telling a reporter in a video interview that went viral on social media.

He also said the convicts had good conduct while in jail.

His comments were condemned by several opposition parties, including Y Satish Reddy, the social media convenor of Telangana's ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi, who tweeted the clip.

In the massive outrage over the convicts' release, the Gujarat government cited "good behaviour" and the Centre's approval. The Gujarat government's statement to the court revealed that the Centre had ignored multiple red flags while fast-tracking the release of the convicts.

Chandrasinh Raulji shifted from Congress to the BJP in August 2017, ahead of the last Gujarat election. He had won as a Congress candidate in 2007 and 2012. After switching to the BJP, he defeated the Congress but with a margin of barely 258 votes.

