National

GST Council Meeting: Tax Reduction In Cancer Drugs, GOM For Health Insurance | Top Points

Sitharaman also revealed that a Group of Ministers will be formed to review the GST implications for the insurance premiums.

GST Council Meeting
GST Council Meeting Photo: PTI
info_icon

The 54th GST council meeting was held on Monday where Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that there will be reduction of tax on cancer drugs, savoury food items and helicopter rides for Kedarnath pilgrimage.

In its upcoming meeting in November, the GST Council will decide whether to reduce the tax rate on premiums for health and life insurance policies, a matter recently highlighted by Opposition parties during the last Parliament session.

Sitharaman also revealed that a Group of Ministers will be formed to review the GST implications for the insurance premiums.

GST Council Meeting | Key Points

Group of Ministers (GoM) For Insurance Policies: Following the wide consensus among the states on reducing 18 per cent tax levied on health and life insurance policies, GST council appointed Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary to lead a GoM which is tasked with reporting by the end of October on issues like GST on policies purchased by resident welfare associations. The GST Council will make a decision after reviewing the GoM report.

Separate GoM Another GoM will examine the treatment of cess collections on luxury and sin goods after its sunset date of March 31, 2026.

18 per cent GST rate on life and medical insurance premiums. | - Representative Image
Will Medical And Life Insurance Premiums Come Down? A Union Minister Has Asked For Withdrawal Of 18% GST

BY Outlook Web Desk

GST Rate Cuts:

- GST on certain cancer drugs will be reduced from 12% to 5%. The cancer drugs include Trastuzumab Deruxtecan, Osimertinib and Durvalumab.

- GST on helicopter rides for Kedarnath pilgrimage will be lowered to 5% on a seat-share basis; chartered helicopter rides will remain at 18% GST.

- GST on some namkeens will decrease from 18% to 12%.

Online Gaming Taxation:

- From October 1, 2023, entry-level bets on online gaming platforms and casinos are subject to 28% GST.

- Prior to this, some online gaming companies argued for different tax rates for skill-based and chance-based games.

- The GST Council clarified that online gaming platforms must pay 28% tax, with offshore platforms required to register and pay taxes; non-compliance will result in site blocks.

- The online gaming sector's tax will be reviewed six months after implementation.

GST Exemption for Research Services:

-The GST Council has recommended exempting research and development services provided by government entities from GST.

-Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman explained that government-affiliated universities and research centers, including those established by central or state laws or those with income tax exemptions, will not have to pay GST on research funds from both public and private sources. This exemption aims to support the funding of academic and research institutions.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test: 'Coldplay Can't Be No. 1 Every Week' – Joe Root Reflects On Loss
  2. SL Vs ENG, 3rd Test: Dhananjaya De Silva Lauds Bowlers In 'Special' Victory
  3. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test: Sri Lanka Cruise To Victory As Nissanka Stars - Data Debrief
  4. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test: Pathum Nissanka Guides Sri Lanka To Fourth Win In England - In Pics
  5. Sri Lanka Turn Tables On England In 3rd Test, Pull Off Thumping Eight-Wicket Win At The Oval
Football News
  1. India Vs Syria, Intercontinental Cup 2024 LIVE Updates: Blue Tigers Concede First Goal; Stadium Falls Silent (IND 0-1 SYR)
  2. 'I Want To Be A Number One': Caoimhin Kelleher Eyes Liverpool Departure
  3. 'I Deserved It': Rodrygo Frustrated By Ballon D'Or Shortlist Omission
  4. Alex Morgan Bows Out With Final San Diego Wave Appearance
  5. Sam Kerr Will Not Rush Chelsea Comeback, Sets Sights On Champions League
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Says Next Generation 'Pushing Each Other', After US Open Title
  2. US Open: Jannik Sinner Celebrates Title Win With A Warm Hug From Friend Seal
  3. US Open: Jannik Sinner Opens Up On Big Three's 2024 Absence From Winning Grand Slam Titles
  4. US Open 2024: Taylor Fritz 'Sorry' For Not Providing Crowd With Home Victory
  5. Top Seed Jannik Sinner Delighted To Cap 'Incredible' Year With Second Major Title
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Vs Japan Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  2. India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: Sukhjeet Scores Twice As IND Beat JPN 5-1
  3. IND 5-1 JPN, Asian Champions Trophy: Clinical India Make It Two Wins In Two Games
  4. Pakistan Vs Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: PAK-KOR Settle For 2-2 Draw In Moqi Training Base Classic
  5. Asian Champions Trophy: Korea, Pakistan Draw 2-2 After Scintillating Fourth Quarter In China

Trending Stories

National News
  1. With Legal Cannabis Cultivation, Himachal Hopes For An Economic High
  2. Health Ministry Confirms 'Isolated' Mpox Case In Man Who Travelled in India
  3. Day In Pics: September 09, 2024
  4. Haryana Assembly Polls: AAP To Go Solo, Declares 20 Names In First Candidates List
  5. 'No Entry For Non-Hindus, Rohingya Muslims': Signboards In Rudraprayag Sparks Row | Controversy Explained
Entertainment News
  1. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
  2. Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Gets U/A Certificate By Censor Board With Cuts, Edits and Disclaimers
  3. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  4. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  5. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
  2. Lake Charles’ Iconic Capital One Tower Demolished After Hurricane Laura Devastation: A Landmark Falls | Video
  3. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
  4. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
  5. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
World News
  1. Russia Accused Of Violating NATO Airspace Amid Ukraine War | A Look At Moscow's Tensions With The US-led Bloc
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israel Strikes Another Gaza School, Central Syria As Fighting Escalates In West Bank
  3. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
  4. Elon Musk Leads Race To Become World’s First Trillionaire By 2027, Report Predicts | These Are The Top 10 In The List
  5. Middle East Tensions: Israeli-Jordanian Border Crossing Closed After Deadly Attack, Israel Airstrike Kills Gaza's Senior Aid Official
Latest Stories
  1. Blast Injures 3 In Himachal Factory, Protest Over Lack Of Safety | Technical Faults Continue To Affect Workers Across States
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Google Doodle Celebrates Equestrian Sport At The Games
  3. Paris Paralympics, Day 10 Highlights: Navdeep Singh Wins Gold, Simran Settles For Bronze - India’s Medal Count Reaches 29
  4. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  5. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  6. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For September 7, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs