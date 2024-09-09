GST Council Meeting: Tax Reduction In Cancer Drugs, GOM For Health Insurance | Top Points

GST Council Meeting | Key Points

Group of Ministers (GoM) For Insurance Policies: Following the wide consensus among the states on reducing 18 per cent tax levied on health and life insurance policies, GST council appointed Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary to lead a GoM which is tasked with reporting by the end of October on issues like GST on policies purchased by resident welfare associations. The GST Council will make a decision after reviewing the GoM report.