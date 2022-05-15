Sunday, May 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Grocery Store Owner Killed over Rs 30 in UP

Three people allegedly thrashed a 50-year-old grocery store owner to death for demanding a meager Rs 30, which they had borrowed from him, police said on Sunday.

Grocery Store Owner Killed over Rs 30 in UP
Representational image of Uttar Pradesh Police. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 May 2022 3:28 pm

On Saturday night, the incident took place, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ram Arj said. The police official said Bhupendra, his brother Yogendra and Aashi allegedly attacked the shopkeeper, Yashpal, with sticks demanding Rs 30, which he had lent them earlier.


Yashpal had a grocery shop in Tanda Dhaki village under the Shivala Kalan police station area. He was taken to a community health center, where he succumbed to the injuries, Ram Arj said, adding that a case has been registered against the accused, and efforts are on to capture them.

Tags

National Indian Government Uttar Pradesh Government Uttar Pradesh Police Department Grocery Store Owner Killed Additional Superintendent Of Police (Rural Tanda Dhaki Village Shivala Kalan Police Station Area Community Health Center Succumbed To Injuries
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Uber Cup: Korea Dethrone China After Epic Final

Uber Cup: Korea Dethrone China After Epic Final

After Biyani & Ambani, Bezos Wages War Against Bank Of India For Future Retail Deal

After Biyani & Ambani, Bezos Wages War Against Bank Of India For Future Retail Deal