Grand entrance gate and statue dedicated to Field Marshal S.H.F.J. Manekshaw was unveiled at the parade ground here, which is named after him, by Lieutenant General K S Brar, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Dakshin Bharat Area, on Monday.

The GOC stressed the significance of preserving history, acknowledging the achievements of Field Marshal Manekshaw and highlighting the centrality of the parade ground in the conduct of events of national importance, the Defence PRO office said in a release.