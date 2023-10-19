Sunday, Oct 22, 2023
Govt To Launch 5,000 Creches In City Centres By Next Week: Irani

Irani launched the CII Centre for Women Leadership at the CII National Council Meeting and said that Industry leadership needs to support legislative efforts.

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani
Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

PTI

Updated: 19 Oct 2023 6:38 pm

The government will be launching 5,000 creches in city centres by next week, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said.

She also urged companies to offer competitive opportunities that make economic sense for girls and women to leave their homes and take up employment away from their hometowns, according to a statement issued by the Confederation of Indian Industry.

Irani, in a statement, said the government will be launching 5,000 creches in city centres by next week. 

-With PTI Input

Visually told More

