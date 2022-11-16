Govt Can't Explain Away Inflation By Pointing To Situation In US: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday said the Narendra Modi government can not point to the situation in the US and other countries to explain away the inflation in India.

Party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said at a press conference here that some people in the government claim that countries like the United States are also reeling under inflation.

"The purchasing power parity of the US is 15 times higher. In India, incomes have shrunk," she said.

Inflation in the US was caused by the financial assistance provided by the government to the citizens during the Covid-19 pandemic, Shrinate added.

"In India, our government earned Rs 27 lakh crore from excise duty on petrol and diesel," the Congress leader claimed.

"One can not understand the difficulties faced by people due to unemployment and inflation by sitting in Delhi," she added.

Retail inflation in India fell to 6.77 percent in October from 7.41 percent in September.

(Inputs from PTI)