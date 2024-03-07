Govind Ballabh Pant Rendered Invaluable Services For Recognition To Hindi, Says Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while paying tribute to Bharat Ratna Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant on his death anniversary on Thursday, said he rendered invaluable services for according recognition to the official language Hindi.

Adityanath said Pant, who also served as the home minister of the country, played a leading role in the freedom movement led by Mahatma Gandhi for the country's independence.

According to a press statement issued by the state government, remembering the contributions of Pant, UP's first chief minister, Adityanath said, "He played a leading role in various movements led by Mahatma Gandhi for the country's independence. On the reorganisation of Uttar Pradesh on January 24, 1950, he played an important role in the smooth progress of the state's administration as the first chief minister of the state."