Good Progress Made In Implementation Of Kavach On Rail Network: Minister

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said the implementation of the automatic train protection system known as "Kavach" has witnessed good progress across the rail network.

The Kavach system, developed by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) in collaboration with private players, can apply brakes automatically in case of an emergency when a train driver fails to act in time. The Indian Railways is in the process of implementing the system across its network to enhance operational safety.

Talking to reporters at the Rail Bhavan here, Vaishnaw said Kavach has five components -- optical fibre work, Kavach towers, data centres at stations, trackside equipment and loco Kavach.

"Good progress has been made in installing all these five components. By the end of December 2023, optical fibre cables were laid on 3,040-km routes, along with the installation of 269 Kavach towers. Data centres are ready at 186 stations and trackside equipment has been installed on 827-km routes. Besides, loco Kavach has been fitted in 170 locomotives," he said.