Goa: Youth Cong Activists Detained During Protest Against Price Rise Outside CM's Residence

Several activists of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) were on Tuesday detained during a protest outside Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's official residence.

The IYC's protest over price rise started in Panaji city and continued till the chief minister's residence.

Activists carried gas cylinders and utensils to protest against the hike in prices of essential commodities.

There was a strong police deployment outside Sawant's residence and when the agitators refused to move away, they were detained.

The protestors were detained as a precautionary measure, a police official said.

“We @INCGoa condemn the arrest of @IYCGoa members who were protesting at the official residence of @BJP4Goa CM @DrPramodPSawant against rising inflation and unemployment in the state of #Goa. Is it crime to protest for the rights of youth and rising prices of essential commodities?” Congress' Goa media cell in-charge Amarnath Panjikar tweeted.

- With PTI Input