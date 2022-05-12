Goa CM Welcomes Inclusion Of Konkani In Google Translate

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday welcomed the inclusion of Konkani language in the Google Translate service. Google Translate "instantly translates words, phrases, and web pages between English and over 100 other languages," as per the Internet giant's website.

“It is heartening to know that #konkani language has been added in Google Translate. It's a remarkable feat for our language. This will help in enhancing global outreach for Konkani speaking people as well as global access to Konkani language,” Sawant wrote in a post on his Facebook page.

He also “thanked and congratulated” all those who worked for making this facility available.

-With PTI Input