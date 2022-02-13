Sunday, Feb 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Glaciers In Karakoram Region Stable, Others Melting Faster: Govt

WIHG was also monitoring Durung-Drung and Pensilungpa glaciers in Suru basin, Ladakh, which is retreating at 12 mpa and approximately 5.6 mpa, respectively, the ministry said.

Glaciers In Karakoram Region Stable, Others Melting Faster: Govt
Glaciers In Karakoram Region Stable, Others Melting Faster: Govt

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Feb 2022 8:18 pm

Glaciers in the Karakoram region are in a stable condition, but those feeding the Ganga and the Brahmaputra river basins are melting at a faster rate, the Earth Sciences Ministry has said.


In reply to a written question in the Lok Sabha, the ministry said the mean retreat rate of the Hindukush Himalayan glaciers was 14.9-15.1 metres per annum, which varied from 12.7-13.2 metres per annum in the Indus, 15.5-14.4 metres per annum in the Ganga and 20.2-19.7 metres per annum in the Brahmaputra river basins.


"However, glaciers in the Karakoram region have shown comparatively minor length change (-1.37 ± 22.8 m/a), indicating the stable condition," the ministry said, citing studies carried out by various institutions associated with the ministry.

Related stories

AP Reports 749 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths

Amazing Medium To Connect People: PM Modi On World Radio Day

India's Capital, New Delhi, Was Inaugurated 91 Years Ago


The ministry, through its autonomous institute National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR), has been monitoring six glaciers in the Chandra basin (2,437 square kilometre area) in western Himalaya since 2013.


The Geological Survey of India has taken up a project on the melting of glaciers in the Beas Basin, South Chenab basin and the Chandra Basin in Himachal Pradesh, and the Shyok and Nubra basin in Ladakh during Field Season 2021-22.


It said the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG) was monitoring a few glaciers in Uttarakhand which reveal that the Dokriani Glacier in the Bhagirathi basin was retreating at 15-20 metre/annum (mpa) since 1995, whereas Chorabari Glacier in the Mandakini basin was retreating at 9-11 mpa during 2003-2017.


WIHG was also monitoring Durung-Drung and Pensilungpa glaciers in Suru basin, Ladakh, which is retreating at 12 mpa and approximately 5.6 mpa, respectively, the ministry said.


Melting glaciers have a significant impact on the water resources of Himalayan rivers due to changes in glacier basin hydrology, downstream water budget, impact on hydropower plants due to variation in discharge, flash flood and sedimentation, said.


They also increase the risk related to glacier hazards due to the enhanced number and volume of glacier lakes, accelerated flash floods and Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs), impact on agro practices in the high Himalayan region, the ministry said.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Mountain Glaciers Himalayas Government New Delhi Delhi Delhi - NCR Himalayas
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Goa To Vote On Monday; 301 Candidates In Fray For 40 Seats

Goa To Vote On Monday; 301 Candidates In Fray For 40 Seats

Hazare Not To Sit On Hunger Strike Against Maha Govt's Wine Policy

UP Elections Phase 2: Around 5000 Critical Booths; 60k+ Cops, 800 CAPF Companies Deployed

Punjab Records 8 More Deaths, 444 New Cases In A Day

TN Posts 2,812 New Coronavirus Cases, 17 Deaths

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Brandon Maxwell fall/winter 2022 collection is modeled during New York Fashion Week at the Daryl Roth Theatre on in New York.

The Ramp In Spring

Protestors against COVID-19 restrictions attend a rally in support of a trucker convoy in Edmonton Alta. The demonstrations at the Ambassador Bridge, downtown Ottawa and elsewhere have targeted vaccine mandates and other coronavirus restrictions and vented fury toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has called the protesters a “fringe” of Canadian society.

The Long Haul

IPL Trophy during day one of the TATA Indian Premier League Player Auction held at the ITC Gardenia hotel in Bengaluru on the 12th February 2022.

IPL Auction 2022: Glitz, Glamour And Big Bucks

A performer dances during the opening ceremony of the Nice Carnaval in Nice, southern France. The theme of the Carnival's 149th edition in the French Riviera city of Nice is King of Animals. A loud celebration of nature, human connection and life itself after months of lockdowns, silence, social distancing and banned public gatherings, kicks off on Friday.

Spring In The Riviera

Activists of India's right-wing Bajrang Dal burn greeting cards during a protest to against Valentine's Day celebrations in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Feb.12, 2022. Protests by right wing groups, which say they are defending traditional Indian values from western promiscuity, have become an annual event on Valentine's Day.

Demographic, Diffident