Saturday, Jan 22, 2022
Gehlot Assures Raj Government's Commitment To Provide Quality Education For All

CM Gehlot was speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Meghwal Women's Hostel at Jhalamand in Jodhpur district.

Updated: 21 Jan 2022 7:07 pm

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced, his government is committed to provide quality education to students in the state and various steps have been taken in this regard in the last three years.

The chief minister asserted that it is the state government’s endeavour that boys and girls get better and equal opportunities in the field of education.

He also announced Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the hostel and assured to provide more financial support through CSR fund. He also called upon the people of the society to extend their cooperation in this noble cause.

Gehlot added that the state government has made better arrangements for the study and accommodation of boys and girls in a free and peaceful environment. Due to the availability of free accommodation, food, among other facilities to students in hostels, they are able to pursue their studies without any hindrance, he said.

About 775 hostels for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and Most Backward Classes are being operated in the state. More than 36,000 students are benefiting from these hostels, he said.

The senior Congress leader said Ambedkar DBT Voucher Scheme has also been started to provide residential facility to college students of these categories.


 (With PTI Inputs)

