An elderly woman in Andhra Pradesh was strangled by a cable technician, who used to visit her house frequently, in a bid to steal gold chain.
On Cam | Andhra Woman Strangled Over Gold Chain By Cableman Who Visited House Frequently
A CCTV camera caught the incident, showing the man wrapping a piece of cloth around the woman's neck when she was sitting on a sofa
A CCTV camera caught the incident, showing the man wrapping a piece of cloth around the woman's neck when she was sitting on a sofa. The man then starts strangling her in an alleged attempt to kill her.
The accused, identified as Govind, keeps strangling the woman as tries to hold out the attack, the CCTV visuals show.
Viewer Warning | Disturbing Visuals
The incident took place in Andhra Pradesh's Gavarapalem at around 7:30 pm on Friday, January 26.
Police said, the cable technician, who was a frequent visitor at the 67-year-old woman's house, was trying to steal the her gold chain.
The woman, identified as Lakshmi Narayanamma, was reportedly alone at her Anakapalle Gavarapalem Park residence at the time of the incident.
After the attack, a case was filed under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on the family's complaint.
The police are currently trying to locate the accused who has been on the run since the incident.