From SCA To PM JANMAN: BJP's Tribal Welfare Schemes Since 2019

Special Central Assistance(SCA) to Tribal Sub-Scheme(TSS)

Launched in 2019, The Umbrella Scheme for the Development of Scheduled Tribes includes the Special Central Assistance to Tribal Sub Scheme (SCA to TSS), which is now a core component of the Core Scheme. It aims to enhance state government's efforts to develop and benefit tribal people by providing Special Central Assistance as an addition to the State Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP).

Grants are distributed to 27 States that have notified STs under the Special Central Assistance to Tribal Sub-Scheme (SCA to TSS) program for tribal development and welfare. Funds are granted to states based on applications received from state governments, which have been approved by the State Level Executive Committee, chaired by the Chief Secretary of the State, and examined by the Project Appraisal Committee.