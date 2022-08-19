Fresh Spell Of Rain Likely To Begin In Rajasthan This Weekend

The Meteorological Department here has predicted a fresh round of heavy rains for several areas of Rajasthan from this weekend due to a new pressure system formed along the coast of Bay of Bengal and Bangladesh.

However, the rain activities in the state have slowed down in the last 24 hours, a MeT Department spokesperson said. The new weather system is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression and move in a west-northwest direction through Odisha, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh in the next one-two days, he said.

Due to the effect of this system, there will be an increase in rain activities in the districts of Kota, Bharatpur division of east Rajasthan from August 20 onwards. On August 21-22, most parts of Kota, Udaipur, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Ajmer divisions of the state are likely to receive rain and heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places.

Similarly, there is a possibility of light rain at isolated places and mainly dry weather in most parts of west Rajasthan for the next two days. In the districts of Jodhpur, Bikaner division, there will be an increase in rain activities from August 21-22 and the system of heavy rains will be active again on August 22-23.

The Jaipur MeT centre has advised farmers of the districts of Bikaner, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Jaipur and Udaipur divisions that spraying pesticides or other chemicals in the crops is favourable as there will be clear skies for the next two-three days.

Rain activities in the state weakened slightly in the last 24 hours. Light to moderate rain occurred at a few places in the state in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Friday.

