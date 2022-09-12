Monday, Sep 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

French Foreign Minister To Visit India From Sep 13-15

India and France have a long-standing strategic partnership, strengthened by regular high-level consultations and growing convergence in various areas, the MEA said.

Catherine Colonna on a three-day visit to India will hold talks with counterpart S Jaishankar
Catherine Colonna on a three-day visit to India will hold talks with counterpart S Jaishankar PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Sep 2022 3:09 pm

France's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna will be on a three-day visit to India from Tuesday during which she will hold talks with her counterpart S Jaishankar on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

As part of her official visit from September 13-15, Colonna will travel to Mumbai for engagements with industry leaders and site visits on Thursday, a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

During her stay in New Delhi, Colonna will hold talks with External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on September 14 "on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest", the statement said.

India and France have a long-standing strategic partnership, strengthened by regular high-level consultations and growing convergence in various areas, the MEA said.

The minister's visit will pave the way for further strengthening of the partnership across trade, defence, climate, migration and mobility, education and health sectors, the statement said.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National French Foreign Minister Visit India Sep Long-standing Strategic Partnership High-level Consultations Mutual Interest Europe And Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna Growing Convergence
NEXT MATCH
VS
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Delhi-Jaipur Electric Highway Trial Run Has A Successful Start

Delhi-Jaipur Electric Highway Trial Run Has A Successful Start

BPL 2022: Chattogram Challengers Aim To Return Back To Winning Ways Vs Minister Group Dhaka

BPL 2022: Chattogram Challengers Aim To Return Back To Winning Ways Vs Minister Group Dhaka