National

Freedom For Whom? The Continuing Struggle Of India's Oppressed

As India celebrates 77 years of independence, the question remains: who truly enjoys the freedom we fought for?

Cover of the Upcoming Freedom Issue with the Artwork of Sanju Das, with other covers.
Cover of the Upcoming Freedom Issue with the Artwork of Sanju Das, along with the covers of the freedom issues of past two years. Photo: Sanju Das
info_icon

As India approaches the 77th anniversary of Independence Day, tiranga has taken over the streets. But while we celebrate the years of freedom struggle of our forefathers who sacrificed their lives to fight the British Raj, a question comes to mind: who is free?

What does freedom mean to the Dalits, Adivasis, and religious minorities? What does it mean to LGBTQ people still fighting for equality? Amid the many freedom struggle stories, countless more stories go unheard. Outlook has always raised issues of the marginalised in its Freedom Issue.

In the upcoming issue of Outlook, we are talking about what we want freedom from and what we need freedom from in this country even after so many years of independence. Rakhi Bose of Outlook writes “Linguistic and cultural heterogeneity was at the heart of the freedom movement and formed the basis for the creation of states in India. As many as 1,652 “mother tongues” were recorded in 1961. Just a decade later, however, in the aftermath of the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, the census that year recorded just 109 languages after the government decided to only accept languages with 10,000 or more speakers. While UNESCO lists 197 Indian languages as endangered today, Dharwad-based linguist G N Devy, who undertook the laborious task of surveying over 780 languages for the People’s Linguistic Survey of India, notes that as many as 600 of the “mother tongues” mentioned in Census 2011 are “dying” or in various stages of endangerment.”

Whereas, G.N Saibaba writes, “Human nature ordains that one cannot live without freedom. I wonder how other beings perceive unfreedom; we know that indeed animals loathe fenced enclosures, birds hate cages and domesticated pets scorn the air-conditioned heavens. I do know that we humans have a colourful way of imaging the freedom we seek for ourselves, carried from aeons ago, beyond the Magna Carta (1215) that curtailed arbitrary ruling power to say ‘rule of law’ and ‘equality for all’.”

In 2023, for its Independence issue, Outlook delved into how even after so many years of independence the end of casteism seems far away. In an article titled ‘How About A Museum Of Untouchability To Display Caste Oppression?”, YS Alone wrote “There is a general perception that only the past is museumised and not the present practices. These strange ideas and attitudes take away focus from many problematic social issues in our society. It is ironic that even after India became a republic, the Indian public at large gets politicised only in terms of casting votes. This hardly helps our society emerge as a just society representing modern democracy”.

In its 2022 Independence Day issue, Outlook has talked about caste and how historical oppression continues in the community on a societal basis. In an article titled, ‘Tracing the Movement’, Nicolas Jaoul wrote about how Dalit assertion in the name of Ambedkar is “threatened of decay and cooption into the symbolic order of caste”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Likely To End Up With Indian-Based Head Coach, Says Ricky Ponting
  2. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test, Day 3 Highlights: West Indies Wobble After Bowling South Africa Out For 357 Runs
  3. IND Tour Of AUS: Rohit & Co To Play Two-Day Day-Night Tour Game Against Prime Minister's XI
  4. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Tony De Zorzi, Temba Bavuma Fifties Anchor South Africa Innings
  5. Rain Restricts Play To 15 Overs On Day One Between West Indies And South Africa
Football News
  1. ESP 5-3 FRA, Paris Olympics: Spain Beat France To Take Gold In Men's Football Final
  2. Paris Olympics: Thierry Henry Proud Of France's 'Beautiful Journey' Despite Gold Medal Match Defeat
  3. Transfer News: Andoni Iraola Confirms Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke Talks With Tottenham
  4. Conor Gallagher Arrives In Madrid To Complete Atletico Move From Chelsea
  5. Wolves Boss Gary O'Neil Signs New Four-year Contract
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  2. Canadian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Slams Father's Coaching Style After Shock Defeat
  3. Cincinnati Open: Defending Champion Novak Djokovic Withdraws
  4. Canadian Open Tennis: Osaka 'Happy' With Fight Despite Crashing Out
  5. Canadian Open: Naomi Osaka's Confidence Growing After Triumph Over Ons Jabeur
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics, Women's Hockey: Netherlands Beat China 2-1 To Defend Title, Gold Celebrated In Orange Sea
  2. Paris Olympics: It's A Different Feeling When Hockey Team Wins A Medal, Says PR Sreejesh
  3. Harmanpreet Singh: The 'Sarpanch' Of Indian Hockey Team - Why This Fitting Nickname?
  4. India Bag Bronze In Paris: A Look At All Medals Of The Most Successful Team In Olympic Hockey History
  5. India 2-1 Spain Hockey Highlights, Bronze Medal Match, Paris Olympics: IND Win It For Retiring Sreejesh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Modi In Wayanad LIVE: PM Arrives At Kannaur Airport, Kerala Seeks Rs 2,000 Crore For Landslide Victims
  2. Delhi: Police Launches Probe After Mob ‘Assault Video’ Calling Group ‘Bangladeshi’ Goes Viral
  3. Kolkata Doctor Death: 'Outsider' Arrested In Case, Policy Say He Seems To Be 'Directly' Involved
  4. Tea Meeting Called By Lok Sabha Speaker Brings Together PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi And Other MPs
  5. Pune Porsche Crash: Blood Samples Of Minor's Two Friends Were Also Switched, Court Told
Entertainment News
  1. 'Avatar 3' Is Titled 'Fire and Ash'; James Cameron's Film To Release In December 2025 On THIS Date
  2. Adele Finally Confirms Engagement To Rich Paul, Reveals She’s ‘Getting Married’
  3. H.E.R. To Perform US National Anthem At 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony
  4. Nagarjuna Reveals Separation from Samantha Left Naga Chaitanya 'Depressed'; Shares Reason Behind Chay, Sobhita's 'Hurried' Engagement
  5. Sobhita Dhulipala Shares Unseen Engagement Pics With Naga Chaitanya: Mingled Beyond Parting
US News
  1. 'Avatar 3' Is Titled 'Fire and Ash'; James Cameron's Film To Release In December 2025 On THIS Date
  2. One Of The Most Spectacular Celestial Events Is Approaching US Skies; Here’s Everything You Need To Know
  3. Adele Finally Confirms Engagement To Rich Paul, Reveals She’s ‘Getting Married’
  4. H.E.R. To Perform US National Anthem At 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony
  5. Kamala Harris Makes An Immigration Pitch In Arizona As She Fights To Gain Ground In The Sun Belt
World News
  1. 'Avatar 3' Is Titled 'Fire and Ash'; James Cameron's Film To Release In December 2025 On THIS Date
  2. One Of The Most Spectacular Celestial Events Is Approaching US Skies; Here’s Everything You Need To Know
  3. Adele Finally Confirms Engagement To Rich Paul, Reveals She’s ‘Getting Married’
  4. H.E.R. To Perform US National Anthem At 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony
  5. Kamala Harris Makes An Immigration Pitch In Arizona As She Fights To Gain Ground In The Sun Belt
Latest Stories
  1. India At Paris Olympics, Day 15: Full Schedule, Events, IST Timings - All You Need To Know
  2. Today's Horoscope For August 10, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  3. Weekly Horoscope For August 11th To August 17th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’ For Several States, ‘Yellow Alert’ Issued In Delhi | Details
  5. Paris Olympics Day 14: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  6. Video Shows Brazil Plane's Fall From Sky Before Crash That Killed 61
  7. US To Lift Ban On Sales Of Offensive Weapons To Saudi Arabia: Report
  8. Paris Olympics Day 15 Live Updates: Aditi, Diksha Eye Fightback; Reetika Hooda in Wrestling Action