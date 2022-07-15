Friday, Jul 15, 2022
Free Covid Precautionary Dose For 18-59 Age Group Launched In Assam

Covid Vaccination drive as a part of the Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Updated: 15 Jul 2022 7:06 pm

Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta on Friday formally launched the free precautionary dose of COVID vaccine for people in the 18 to 59 age group under a 75 days special drive as a part of the Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The health minister, along with Guwahati (West) AGP MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita, launched the programme at the Primary health centre at Azara here. Mahanta urged all in the age group of 18-59 to take the vaccine and be protected against the virus.

Following the formal launch here, the Deputy Commissioners also started the drive in their respective districts. Mahanta said that the necessary directives have been issued to all the district administrations to ensure that the maximum number of people are covered under the drive.

He said that the state has high percentage of coverage for the first two doses which has ensured that though the number of cases has registered an increase, the death rate is practically negligible.

Assam has witnessed a surge in COVID cases since the last month with 707 new cases and two deaths reported during the last 24 hours. Altogether 4,69,94,679 doses of vaccines, including 2,45,84,811 first doses, 2,15,14,882 second doses and 8,94,986 precautionary doses have been administered so far.

(With PTI inputs)

