Sunday, Apr 17, 2022
Fourth COVID Wave In Delhi? Survey Reports 500% Increase In COVID Spread

The survey showing an increased coronavirus prevalence in Delhi-NCR has coincided with a rise in infections and positivity rate in Delhi.

Medics examine a policeman for COVID 19 during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, in Bhopal. PTI Photo

Updated: 17 Apr 2022 4:33 pm

People reporting someone in their close social circle getting COVID-19 have increased by 500 per cent in Delhi and National Capital Region in the last 15 days, according to a survey by a private company named LocalCircles.

Around 19 per cent of survey participants from Delhi-NCR shared one or more persons in their close circle has had COVID-19 in the last 15 days.

There were a total of 11,743 participants in the survey, accoriding to LocalCircles.

The company asked the participants: “How many individuals (including children) do you have in your close social network (family, friends, neighbours, colleagues) in Delhi-NCR that have had COVID in the last 15 days?” 

In response, around 70 per cent people said "no one" whereas 11 per cent said "one or two" people they know were infected in the last 15 days. Eight per cent said “three to five" people and another 11 per cent responded with “couldn’t say”. 

A similar survey by the company on April 2 had found that only 3 per cent participants reported someone in their close social circle getting infected with COVID-19 in the last 15 days. 

The survey showing an increased coronavirus prevalence in Delhi-NCR has coincided with a rise in infections and positivity rate in Delhi. Adjoining NCR districts of Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar in Uttar Pradesh have also reported a spike in infections, prompting the state government to put state's NCR districts on alert. 

Delhi on Saturday recorded 461 new COVID-19 cases — 5.33 per cent of all who were tested. Two deaths were also recorded.

LocalCircles said only those citizens registered with the company in the region participated in the survey.

With PTI inputs

