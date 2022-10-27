Thursday, Oct 27, 2022
Former PM Deve Gowda Set For Another Term As JD(S) Supremo During Party Executive Meet

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda is set to get re-elected as the Janata Dal (Secular) supremo during the two-day national executive meet of his party starting from Thursday, party sources said.

JDS supremo and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda
JDS supremo and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda PTI Photo

Updated: 27 Oct 2022 11:41 am

The national executive meet and national council meet of the JD(S) began on Thursday at the JP Bhavan, the party headquarters here.

The national executive meet and national council meet of the JD(S) began on Thursday at the JP Bhavan, the party headquarters here.

The party leaders expect about 150 to 200 delegates from 13 states to take part in the event.

"Besides passing important resolutions, the party will re-elect former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda as the national president," a party office-bearer said.

According to him, the parliamentary board meeting and the delegate's meeting will take place on Thursday.

The party will pass a set of resolutions pertaining to price rises, agriculture, and problems faced by farmers, laborers, Dalits, and women, the source said.

He also said an important resolution will be on communal harmony and the state of the economy in the country.

The JD(S) leaders will also discuss political developments in the country and Karnataka.

During the two-day meeting, the party will finalize the first list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. It will be announced on November 1 at Kurudumale Ganapati Temple in Kolar, the sources added.

(Inputs from PTI)

National Former Prime Minister Upcoming Assembly Elections H.D. Deve Gowda Kurudumale Ganapati Temple Janata Dal (Secular) Supremo JP Bhavan
