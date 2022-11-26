Saturday, Nov 26, 2022
Former Hurriyat Chief Abdul Gani Bhat Questioned In Terror Funding Case

Jammu and Kashmir: Abdul Gani Bhat, who heads the Muslim Conference, was summoned by the SIA to its Joint Interrogation Centre in Jammu.

Representative image of security forces personnel
Security forces during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir. (File photo-Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Nov 2022 9:36 pm

Former Hurriyat Conference chairman Abdul Gani Bhat was on Saturday questioned for eight hours in a terror funding case by the State Investigation Agency (SIA) here, a police official said.

Bhat, who heads the Muslim Conference, was summoned by the SIA to its Joint Interrogation Centre in Jammu. He was questioned over terror funding from Pakistan, the official said.

He said the separatist leader, a resident of north Kashmir's Botengoo village, was grilled in connection with a terror-funding case involving former minister Jatinder Singh alias 'Babu Singh' who was arrested earlier. 

2 IEDs diffused in J-K's Kulgam

Meanwhile, security forces detected and diffused two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in J&K’s Kulgam district, officials said.

The IEDs -- one was a timer device and the other a sticky bomb -- were detected in Frisal Yaripora area of the South Kashmir district, they said.

 The area has been cordoned off and further searches underway, they said.
 

