For The Congress, It Is A Mixed Bag in Jammu & Kashmir

Late one night in August this year, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared in Srinagar’s city centre Lal Chowk. He had an ice cream at a local parlour like any other Kashmiri. He interacted with people and many took pictures with him on their mobile phones. This was not for the first time Rahul Gandhi interacted with Kashmiris recently. During his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, he was seen hugging locals, wearing Kashmir’s traditional attire ‘pheran’, and having long interactions with locals.