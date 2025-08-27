Flash Floods, Landslides Wreak Havoc Across Jammu & Kashmir

People watch a swelling River Tawi from the roof of their houses in Jammu.
Vehicles stuck as a portion of the Fourth Tawi Bridge damaged after relentless rainfall, at Bhagwati Nagar, in Jammu.
Security personnel at the site as five dead, 14 injured in landslide on route to Vaishno Devi shrine, in Katra of Reasi district.
A portion of a bridge damaged on the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway due to swollen river following heavy rainfall, in Jammu.
Rescue operation underway following a flood threat due to incessant rainfall, in Jammu.
A car lies damaged amidst debris after a portion of a bridge was washed away, amid rise in the Tawi river water level due to heavy rainfall, in Jammu.
Water level in River Tawi rises closer to a bridge following heavy rains in Jammu.
An injured being brought for treatment at a hospital after a landslide following heavy rainfall, in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir.
Debris of a house partially collapsed as the Tawi river flows in spate due to heavy rainfall, in Jammu.