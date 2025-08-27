National

Flash Floods, Landslides Wreak Havoc Across Jammu & Kashmir

Relentless rains have battered regions of Jammu & Kashmir over the past four days, triggering floods and landslides. Rescue operation is still underway in Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine route near Adhkuwari where a landslide killed at least 32 people and injured 20. Water levels in Tawi, Chenab, Ujh, Ravi and Basanter have risen several feet above the danger level. In Kishtwar, a flash flood washed away 10 residential houses and a bridge in remote Margi area. 12 paramilitary personnel were trapped in the flooded Kathua’s Lakhanpur village. In Jammu’s multi-agency operation led by the District Administration, more than 3,500 residents have been evacuated to safety following incessant rains.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jammu & Kashmir weather, Landslide and floods after rains_swelling River Tawi
Tawi river in spate in Jammu | Photo: AP/Channi Anand

People watch a swelling River Tawi from the roof of their houses in Jammu.

2/10
Jammu & Kashmir weather, Landslide and floods after rains_Tawi Bridge damaged
Jammu & Kashmir floods | Photo: PTI

Vehicles stuck as a portion of the Fourth Tawi Bridge damaged after relentless rainfall, at Bhagwati Nagar, in Jammu.

3/10
Jammu & Kashmir weather, Landslide and floods after rains_ landslide in Katra
Vaishno Devi pilgrimage suspended due to heavy rainfall | Photo: @mssirsa/X via PTI

Security personnel at the site as five dead, 14 injured in landslide on route to Vaishno Devi shrine, in Katra of Reasi district.

4/10
Jammu & Kashmir weather, Landslide and floods after rains_Jammu-Pathankot NH
Flood in Jammu | Photo: PTI

A portion of a bridge damaged on the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway due to swollen river following heavy rainfall, in Jammu.

5/10
Jammu & Kashmir weather, Landslide and floods after rains_Rescue operation
Jammu & Kashmir floods | Photo: PTI

Rescue operation underway following a flood threat due to incessant rainfall, in Jammu.

6/10
Jammu & Kashmir weather, Landslide and floods after rains_1
Bridge washes away amid flash floods in Jammu | Photo: PTI

A car lies damaged amidst debris after a portion of a bridge was washed away, amid rise in the Tawi river water level due to heavy rainfall, in Jammu.

7/10
Jammu & Kashmir weather, Landslide and floods after rains_
Tawi river in spate in Jammu | Photo: AP/Channi Anand

Water level in River Tawi rises closer to a bridge following heavy rains in Jammu.

8/10
Jammu & Kashmir weather, Landslide and floods after rains_1
Landslide on route to Vaishno Devi shrine | Photo: PTI

An injured being brought for treatment at a hospital after a landslide following heavy rainfall, in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir.

9/10
Jammu & Kashmir weather, Landslide and floods after rains_2
Flood in Jammu | Photo: PTI

Rescue operation underway following a flood threat due to incessant rainfall, in Jammu.

10/10
Jammu & Kashmir weather, Landslide and floods after rains_3
Tawi river in spate in Jammu | Photo: PTI

Debris of a house partially collapsed as the Tawi river flows in spate due to heavy rainfall, in Jammu.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ravichandran Ashwin: The Thinking Spinner Signs Off From IPL

  2. R Ashwin Retires From IPL But Makes This Bumper Announcement For His Fans

  3. James Anderson At 43 Strikes Twice In Four Balls At The Hundred - Watch

  4. Virat Kohli’s Emotional Tribute To Retired Cheteshwar Pujara: 'Thank You for Making My Job Easier At No. 4'

  5. New Zealand Injury Woes Pile Up As O'Rourke Faces Lengthy Spell On The Sidelines

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Begins Title Defence In Style Against Vit Kopriva

  2. Tommy Paul Vs Elmer Moller Live Streaming, US Open 2025 First Round: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

  3. Coco Gauff Vs Ajla Tomljanovic Live Streaming, US Open 2025 First Round: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Greet Minnen Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles First-Round Match

  5. Hailey Baptiste Vs Katerina Siniakova Live Streaming, US Open 2025 First Round: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Championships 2025 Day 2: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Wards Off Finnish Resistance To Enter 2nd Round

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Kaloyana Nalbantova Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Ace Eases Into Second Round

  4. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Kaloyana Nalbantova Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Inside Delhi’s Rohini Dog Shelter And The Controversy That Surrounds It

  2. Orders for Kashmiri Handicrafts Dry Up After Trump’s Tariff Hike

  3. Network Outage Hits J&K After Heavy Rains Damage Optical Fibres

  4. Maharashtra Asks Supreme Court To Exempt 86,409 ha Of Zudpi jungles From Forest Act

  5. Greenpeace Report: Residents Of Savda Ghevra And Other JJ Colonies Pay High Costs For Drinking Water

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  2. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  3. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

World News

  1. Reform UK leader’s Proposal To Expel Asylum Seekers Branded Unrealistic, Unlawful

  2. Sri Lankan Court Grants Bail To Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe

  3. How Trump’s 50% Tariff Could Hit India’s Economy

  4. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  5. EU Asserts ‘Sovereign Right’ to Regulate Tech After Trump’s Tariff Threat

Latest Stories

  1. Ukraine Says Russian Troops Inside Dnipropetrovsk Region

  2. August 27, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn

  3. Trump Tariffs: Kashmiri Traders Seek Interest Waiver, Other Concessions To Offset Losses

  4. Trump Tariffs: US' Move Cast Shadow On Indian Dairy Farmers, Casein Exports At Risk

  5. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  6. Torrential Rains Batter J&K, At Least 32 People Dead

  7. Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Are Engaged: Here's The Timeline Of Their Relationship

  8. James Anderson At 43 Strikes Twice In Four Balls At The Hundred - Watch