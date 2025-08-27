National

Flash Floods, Landslides Wreak Havoc Across Jammu & Kashmir

Relentless rains have battered regions of Jammu & Kashmir over the past four days, triggering floods and landslides. Rescue operation is still underway in Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine route near Adhkuwari where a landslide killed at least 32 people and injured 20. Water levels in Tawi, Chenab, Ujh, Ravi and Basanter have risen several feet above the danger level. In Kishtwar, a flash flood washed away 10 residential houses and a bridge in remote Margi area. 12 paramilitary personnel were trapped in the flooded Kathua’s Lakhanpur village. In Jammu’s multi-agency operation led by the District Administration, more than 3,500 residents have been evacuated to safety following incessant rains.