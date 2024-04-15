National

Five Persons Injured As Bus Overturns On Highway In Maharashtra's Palghar

The bus carrying 36 passengers was proceeding towards Gujarat from Mumbai when it met with the accident at around 12.30 am, an official from Talasari police station said.

Bus overturns on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, injuring 5 passengers
Five passengers were injured when a private bus they were travelling in overturned on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district shortly after midnight on Monday, police said.

A tyre of the bus got punctured at Kajli village on the highway and the vehicle overturned, he said.

Five persons received injuries and were rushed to a local hospital. Three of them who were seriously injured were taken to a hospital at Bhilad in neighbouring Gujarat, the police said.

