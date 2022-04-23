Saturday, Apr 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Five Members Of Liquor Mafia Surrender In UP After Getting ‘Inspired’ By Yogi Adityanath

According to Superintendent of Police S Anand, the accused men have previous criminal record.

Five Members Of Liquor Mafia Surrender In UP After Getting ‘Inspired’ By Yogi Adityanath
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Apr 2022 4:56 pm

Inspired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s policies, five people allegedly involved in manufacturing and selling illicit liquor surrendered at a police station here, officials said on Saturday.

According to police, the five men carrying posters which read ‘I do the work of making and selling countrymade liquor, but influenced by the policies of Yogi Adityanath, I am giving up this work. I will never make illicit liquor again, that's why I have come to surrender’ reached the Khutar Police Station here Friday evening.

Related stories

UP: 129 People Test Positive For Hepatitis C In Sambhal Village

 3 Soldiers Killed As Militants In Afghanistan Strike Pakistan Army Post

Amit Shah Arrives In Bihar, To Attend Function Honouring Freedom Fighter

Superintendent of Police S Anand said four of these men are history-sheeters.

He said the five men identified as Kashmir Singh, Roshan Singh, Deshraj Singh, Chaman Singh and Gurmeet also took an oath not to get involved in illicit liquor business in the future, adding that they were later let off.

Tags

National Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Police Uttar Pradesh Government Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Illegal Liquor Liquor Shop Mafias Surrender Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Despite USA Warning, India Doubles Down On Oil Purchase From Russia: Report

Despite USA Warning, India Doubles Down On Oil Purchase From Russia: Report

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court