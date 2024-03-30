National

Fire Breaks Out At PGIMER's Advanced Cardiac Centre In Chandigarh

The fire broke out in the operation theatre number two of the Advanced Cardiac Centre (ACC) of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

Advertisement

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Fire breaks out at the advanced cardiac centre of the PGIMER
info_icon

A fire broke out at the advanced cardiac centre of the PGIMER here when a surgery was underway on Saturday, officials said.

However, there was no casualty or injury in the incident, they further said.

The fire broke out in the operation theatre number two of the Advanced Cardiac Centre (ACC) of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

Initial investigation suggested that the fire originated from a spark in the pendant socket of the operation theatre.

"Due to the ongoing surgical procedures, the OT was occupied at the time of the incident. The patient was immediately shifted safely to the adjacent CTVS (cardiothoracic and vascular surgery) ICU to ensure the safety and uninterrupted care," said a PGIMER statement.

Advertisement

Later, the fire was put out.

"The PGIMER authorities have already initiated necessary measures to address the situation. The engineering wing has dispatched a team of experts to assess the damage and commence the restoration work," said the statement.

Senior functionaries from the institute's administration immediately reached the spot to assess and expedite the restoration process, it said.

In October last year, the PGIMER witnessed fire incidents at its Advanced Eye Centre and Nehru Hospital building.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World: PV Sindhu Reaches Madrid Spain Masters Quarters - As It Happened
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest: Delhi CM's Custody Extended Until April 1; 'Not Keeping Well, He Is Harassed A Lot' Claims Wife Sunita