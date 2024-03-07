Farmer Trampled To Death By Elephant In TN's Erode District

A 65-year-old farmer was trampled to death by an elephant at Kadambur forest under Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in the district, police said on Thursday.

According to police, Marappan (65) was grazing his sheep at Kadaganalli in Kadambur forest under the STR on Wednesday evening. An elephant which came out from the bush attacked Marappan and trampled him to death.