Explained: Why Congress Is Promising To Remove 50% Reservation Cap Imposed By SC

Why Is There 50% Ceiling On Reservation, What Is Its Origin?

The 50 per cent ceiling on caste reservation comes from the Supreme Court’s judgement in the ‘Indra Sawhney vs Union of India’ (1992) case.

In the landmark judgement, the Apex Court held the OBC reservation instituted by the Vishwanath Pratap Singh-led Union government in 1990 as constitutional but set certain conditions. One of those was to cap the reservation limit at 50 per cent.

Additionally, the Supreme Court also instituted the concept of ‘creamy layer’ among the OBCs, based on their income, and said this category would not be eligible for reservation. Moreover, the SC also ruled that reservation would only apply to the initial appointment to government jobs and not to subsequent promotions — this was overturned later through a constitutional amendment.

In instituting the 50 per cent ceiling, the nine-judge Supreme Court bench dove into constitutional interpretations. The stance echoed the view expressed by Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the Chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Constituent Assembly (CA), in the CA debates. On November 30, 1948, Ambedkar said that reservations “must be confined to a minority of seats”.

“Supposing, for instance, reservations were made for a community or a collection of communities, the total of which came to something like 70 per cent of the total posts under the state and only 30 per cent are retained as the unreserved. Could anybody say that the reservation of 30 per cent as open to general competition would be satisfactory from the point of view of giving effect to the first principle, namely, that there shall be equality of opportunity? It cannot be in my judgment,” said Ambedkar.

Citing Ambedkar, the 6:3 majority of the Indra Sawhney case ruled: “It is relevant to point out that Dr Ambedkar himself contemplated reservation being ‘confined to a minority of seats’. No other member of the Constituent Assembly suggested otherwise. It is, thus clear that reservation of a majority of seats was never envisaged by the founding fathers. Nor are we satisfied that the present context requires us to depart from that concept.”

The Supreme Court, however, did not make the 50 per cent ceiling ironclad. It said that the ceiling may be crossed in “certain extraordinary situations” but “extreme caution” has to be applied in such special cases. The SC ruled: “It might happen that in far-flung and remote areas the population inhabiting those areas might, on account of their being out of the main stream of national life and in view of conditions peculiar to and characteristical to them, need to be treated in a different way, some relaxation in this strict rule may become imperative. In doing so, extreme caution is to be exercised and a special case made out.”

While the Indra Sawhney judgement (1992) cemented the 50 per cent ceiling, it was first referred to in the Supreme Court’s ‘MR Balaji vs State of Mysore’ judgement (1963). In a case involving the then-Mysore state’s 68 per cent reservation, the SC introduced the concept of “reasonable limits” on the reservation and ruled that the state’s service to the historically disadvantaged cannot bypass the interests of the general society.

“The interests of weaker sections of society, which are a first charge on the states and the Centre, have to be adjusted with the interests of the community as a whole. Speaking generally and in a broad way, a special provision should be less than 50 per cent. The actual percentage must depend upon the relevant prevailing circumstances in each case,” ruled the Apex Court.

While both the MR Balaji (1963) and Indra Sawhney (1992) judgements said that the 50 per cent ceiling is not etched in stone, it was the ‘M Nagaraj & Others vs Union of India & Others’ (2006) that laid down the criteria for bypassing the 50 per cent ceiling.

In the M Nagaraj case, the SC ruled that “objective and quantifiable data” is required to prove that a community is backward and crossing the 50 per cent ceiling is required. This forms the basis for the Congress party and the INDIA bloc’s call for a caste census.