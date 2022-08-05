Friday, Aug 05, 2022
Expedite Repatriation Of Fishermen Stranded In Oman: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Tells EAM Jaishankar

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to expedite the repatriation of the fishermen stranded in Oman's capital Muscat.

DMK president M K Stalin File Photo

Updated: 05 Aug 2022 11:08 pm

In a letter addressed to the Union Minister, the Chief Minister said eight fishermen from Kanyakumari district were stranded in Muscat, Oman, due to the expiry of their visas and non-payment of salary by the Oman national under whom they were working.

"They had traveled to Oman on March 13. Their names and passport numbers are attached (to the letter). I request you to urgently take up the issue through appropriate diplomatic channels to expedite their repatriation and also offer all consular support," Stalin said in the letter.

(Inputs from PTI)

