Ex-Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Set To Join BJP, Meets Party Chief JP Nadda

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) cheif Amarinder Singh is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Ahead of his formal joining, Singh met Nadda on Monday. Details of the meeting were not immediately available.

Singh will also merge his party PLC with the BJP. Singh had formed PLC late last year in the run-up to the assembly elections in the state earlier this year. He formed PLC after quitting Congress.

Former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh meets BJP National president JP Nadda in Delhi



He will join BJP in Delhi today. pic.twitter.com/kBXdIj42JY — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2022

Singh was forced to resign as the Chief Minister of Punjab as a result of a bitter tussle with Navjot Singh Sidhu. In his resignation letter, Singh had slammed both the Gandhis for their leadership and Sidhu, who he accused to be "an acolyte of the Pakistani deep state".

The PLC had contested the Punjab assembly elections in alliance with the BJP but had failed to win any seat. Singh himself lost on his home turf Patiala Urban.

PLC spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal had said earlier that Singh will join the BJP in the presence of its senior leaders in Delhi on Monday .

Singh recently returned from London following a spinal surgery and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

After his meeting with Shah on September 12, Singh had said that he held a very productive discussion on various issues related to national security, rising cases of narco-terrorism in Punjab and the future roadmap for the state's overall holistic development.

(With PTI inputs)