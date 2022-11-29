Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022
Ex-DJB Member Shalabh Kumar Appointed Chairperson Of NDMC Discom Grievances Redressal Forum

Shalabh Kumar, a former Delhi Jal Board member, was sworn in as chairperson of NDMC discom's consumer grievances redressal forum on Tuesday.

Delhi-NCR
Delhi-NCR Outlook Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Nov 2022 9:12 pm

Former Delhi Jal Board member Shalabh Kumar on Tuesday took oath as the chairperson of the consumer grievances redressal forum of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) discom.

Kumar was administered oath by Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) chairman Justice (retd) Shabihul Hasnain 'Shastri'.

Kumar, a former DJB member (water), has more than 35 years of experience in planning and management of urban infrastructure and public grievance redressal, a DERC statement said.

The grievances redressal forums for electricity consumers were set up by the distributing companies under the Electricity Act, 2003, and the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (Forum for Redressal of Grievances of the Consumers and Ombudsman) Regulations, 2018.

Each of the four discoms in Delhi-- BRPL, BYPL, TPDDL, and NDMC-- have consumer grievances redressal forums. 

