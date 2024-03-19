National

Even Strong Suspicion About Role Of Accused In Offence Would Justify Framing Of Charges: SC

Refusing to quash the framing of charges in a disproportionate assets case, a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and KV Viswanathan said the top court was not supposed to conduct a “dress rehearsal of the trial”, that too at a preliminary stage where only the charges are framed by a lower court taking a prima facie view.