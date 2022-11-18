Even A Single Terror Attack Is One Too Many: PM Modi Delivers Inaugural Address At NMFT Conference

The intensity of the reaction to different attacks cannot vary based on where it happens, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said, adding that "all terrorist attacks deserve equal outrage and action".

The PM was speaking at the No Money for Terror (NMFT) Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing in Delhi where he said our country saw the "dark face of terror" long before the world took serious note of it.

The two-day conference (November 18-19), will offer a unique platform for participating nations and organisations to deliberate on the effectiveness of the current international regime on Counter Terrorism Financing as well as the steps required to address emerging challenges.

During the conference, deliberations will be held in four sessions that will focus on ‘Global Trends in Terrorism and Terrorist Financing’, ‘Use of Formal and Informal Channels of Funds for Terrorism’, ‘Emerging Technologies and Terrorist Financing’ and ‘International Co-operation to Address Challenges in Combating Terrorist Financing.

The home ministry said India has suffered several forms of terrorism and its financing over more than three decades, hence, it understands the pain and trauma of similarly impacted nations.

In order to display solidarity with peace-loving nations and to help create a bridge for sustained cooperation on countering terrorist financing, India was host to two global events in October—the annual General Assembly of the Interpol in Delhi and a special session of the UN Counter-Terrorism Committee in Mumbai and Delhi.

"Over the decades, terrorism, in different names and forms, tried to hurt India. We lost thousands of precious lives, but we have fought terrorism bravely. We consider that even a single attack is one too many. Even a single life lost is one too many. So, we will not rest till terrorism is uprooted," PM Modi added.