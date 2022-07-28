Thursday, Jul 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Ethanol Blending With Petrol Has Increased 10 Times In 8 Years: Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that ethanol blending with petrol, which was 40 crore litres before 2014, has now increased to 400 crore litres.

undefined
PM Narendra Modi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jul 2022 3:27 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that ethanol blending with petrol, which was 40 crore litres before 2014, has now increased to 400 crore litres.

The blending of ethanol with petrol has also increased the income of farmers, he said at a public rally after inaugurating various projects of the Sabar Dairy in Gujarat.

Modi said sustained efforts to increase the annual income of farmers in the last eight years are showing results now.

Apart from farming, the promotion of allied business activities like cattle-rearing, fisheries and honey production has also increased the income of farmers, he said.

The PM also said that the government decided to ban plastic as cattle would consume it.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Prime Minister Narendra Modi Promotion Of Allied Business Activities Annual Income Of Farmer Blending Of Ethanol Petrol Sabar Dairy In Gujarat Cattle-rearing Fisheries And Honey Production
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Arable Raises $40 Million In Series C Financing

Arable Raises $40 Million In Series C Financing

Boris Johnson Gives Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award To Ukraine's President Zelenskyy

Boris Johnson Gives Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award To Ukraine's President Zelenskyy