‘Women migrate; do not want to come back’

The survey also indicates that women who migrate do not prefer to come back. This trend is observed mostly among the girls who migrate to other States in India for educational purpose. The migration to other States within the country is called out migration. The majority of migrants going for employment to other States are men constituting 64 per cent . However, the student Out-Migration shows a reverse trend as 57.8 being girls. According to the survey, 75 per cent of the return out migrants (those who return back to Kerala) are men, but the rate of return out student migration among the girls is marked as 35.8 per cent. “This is an indicator of our higher education scenario and the situation of the women in the State. The Higher education sector is occupied by women and they prefer to settle down in the destination States. We have to do further studies to find the reasons for this phenomena," says Dr S Irudaya Rajan, Chairman of the International Institute of Migration and Development.