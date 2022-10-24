Eknath Shinde Camp MLAs To Join BJP? Uddhav Faction Flags Caution

Poaching of MLAs from other factions have become a political convention in the last few decades. And more so, when it comes to recent politics of Maharashtra. Since, Eknath Shinde left Uddhav Thackeray camp to join hands with BJP to become the Chief Minister, the politics of Maharashtra is marred with allegations and counter allegations of MLAs shifting camps.

The recent addition to the list is the claim of Uddhav faction in its mouthpiece Samaana that 22 MLAs of the Shinde camp are about to join BJP in coming days. The mouthpiece also claimed that Eknath Shinde is just a ‘temporary management’ made by BJP to swim through the troubled water.

Referring to the recent candidate withdrawal by the BJP from the by-poll election in Andheri East constituency scheduled for November 3, the article said, “Now everyone has understood that his chief ministerial uniform will be taken off anytime. Shinde's group should have fielded a candidate in the Andheri East by-election. But it was the BJP that avoided it.”

On October 18, BJP state unit president Chandrasekhar Bawankule declared to withdraw their candidate from the by-election citing that it has been tradition of Maharashtra to let the family member of the deceased MLA win unopposed in the mid-term polls. The election was scheduled following the death of Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke. Latke’s wife Rutuja Latke is going to have a walkover in the coming by-poll.

However, criticising the Shinde camp’s decision to ally with BJP, the column in Samaana said that the BJP is going to use Shinde for its benefits and it will be extremely damaging for the people of Maharashtra. The people will not forgive Shinde, notes the article.

Citing its conversation with one senior BJP leader it adds, “All the decisions of the government are taken by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and CM Shinde announces those decisions.”

Four MLAs of Uddhav-faction to switch sides?

Just two days ago, union minister Narayan Rane said that at least four MLAs of Uddhav faction have been in touch with him and have expressed their desire to join the ruling Shinde camp.

Denying to reveal their names, Rane, who was in Mumbai for the ‘Rozgar Mela’ said, “From 56 MLAs, there are hardly six to seven left (in the Uddhav Thackeray faction). Those too are on the way out. Four MLAs are in touch with me but I won't divulge their names.”

Taking a dig at the politics of Thackeray, Rane added that everything in their camp is confined to Matoshree, the residence of Balasaheb Thackeray, the founder member of Shiv Sena and known as a power centre of the party.

He also ruled out the existence of any other Shiv Sena except that of Shinde’s and said, “there is no faction of the Sena left.”