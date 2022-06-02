Eight People Injured In Knife Attack By Nigerian In Mumbai

At least eight persons were injured in a knife attack by a 50-year-old Nigerian national near Churchgate area of south Mumbai on Wednesday, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Tata Garden near Parsi Well in the evening, when a Nigerian identified as John pulled out a knife and attacked passersby, an official said.

The police were alerted about the incident, following which a team overpowered the man and disarmed him, he said.

As many as eight persons were injured in the attack by the time the police reached the scene, and were later rushed to a state-run hospital for treatment, he said.

The accused has been taken to the Azad Maidan police station, and an FIR will be registered in this regard, the official added.