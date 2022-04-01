Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday after meeting his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar that Russia has developed a system to trade in national currencies with countries like India and efforts to move away from US Dollar to will intensify with time.

When asked whether India and Russia are working on transacting in Rupee and Ruble, Lavrov said, "We have to find ways to bypass impediments."

"More and more transactions will be done using national currencies and bypassing dollar-based system," said Lavrov.

Lavrov said that Russia will continue the defence cooperation with India. He added Russia is willing to discuss anything that India might want to purchase when asked about India's plans to buy discounted Russian oil.

This comment came in the midst of Western attempts to persuade India to not buy Russian oil in light of the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Lavrov also complimented India for its position on the Ukraine war, saying it follows an independent foreign policy.

With PTI inputs