Body Of ED Officer, Under Scanner In Corruption Case, Found On Railway Track Near Delhi

On August 7, a CBI team had arrested an ED Assistant Director, Sandeep Singh, on charges of demanding a bribe of Rs 50 lakh. The CBI claimed that a complainant had alleged Singh demanded the money to avoid arresting the complainant's son. Singh was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakh in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar. The money was reportedly provided by a Mumbai-based jeweller, whose premises had previously been raided by the ED, with Singh being part of that team.