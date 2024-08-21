Body Of ED Officer, Under Scanner In Corruption Case, Found On Railway Track Near Delhi

An Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer has allegedly committed suicide, with his body found on a railway track in Sahibabad near Delhi on Wednesday, reports said. The deceased was under the scanner of the ED and the CBI in an alleged corruption case.
As per reports, the deceased has been identified as Alok Kumar Ranjan.
On August 7, a CBI team had arrested an ED Assistant Director, Sandeep Singh, on charges of demanding a bribe of Rs 50 lakh. The CBI claimed that a complainant had alleged Singh demanded the money to avoid arresting the complainant's son. Singh was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakh in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar. The money was reportedly provided by a Mumbai-based jeweller, whose premises had previously been raided by the ED, with Singh being part of that team.
Singh was named as an accused in the FIR and was later suspended, while Ranjan was also named in the FIR. Following this, the ED registered a money laundering case based on the CBI's FIR.
Slain ED officer Alok Kumar Ranjan: Ranjan is said to be a resident of Ghaziabad and has been on deputation with the ED in New Delhi.
Earlier, Ranjan had worked with the Income Tax department. Recently, he was questioned twice by the CBI in an alleged corruption case but was let off due to lack of evidence.
The police have shifted Ranjan’s body to a mortuary for post-mortem and are probing the case to ascertain the reason behind the alleged suicide.