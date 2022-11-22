Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

ED Attaches Bank Deposits Of Kerala Medical College For Allegedly Cheating Parents

On Tuesday, the ED said that bank deposits worth Rs 95.25 lakh of a Kerala-based medical college have been attached under the anti-money laundering law in a case linked to the alleged duping of parents by promising admission to their children.

Enforcement Directorate (ED)
Enforcement Directorate (ED) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Nov 2022 8:09 pm

Bank deposits worth Rs 95.25 lakh of a Kerala-based medical college have been attached under the anti-money laundering law in a case linked to the alleged duping of parents by promising admission to their children, the ED said Tuesday.

The action has been taken against Dr. SM CSI Medical College at Karakonam in Thiruvananthapuram district, it said in a statement.

The money laundering case against the medical colleges and its promoters stem from multiple FIRs filed by the Kerala Police.

A probe found that funds were collected from parents on the pretext of giving admission to their wards in the Dr. SM CSI Medical College, the Enforcement Directorate said.

"However, admissions were not given even after taking money," it alleged.

A part of the said cash was used for developing the infrastructure of the medical college and the remaining amount was "diverted" to the parent organisation -- the South Kerala Diocese (SKD), the agency said. 

The federal probe agency said, "Bennet Abraham and A Dharmaraj Rasalam had by the commission of the scheduled offence, derived/obtained the proceeds of crime totalling Rs 95,25,000."

However, the ED said, as the "proceeds of crime" generated by Abraham and A Dharmaraj Rasalam through the college were exhausted and were not available for attachment, an equivalent amount from the bank account of the college has been provisionally attached after a provisional order was issued on Tuesday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Related stories

HC Allows TN Medical College To Increase Intake Of Students In NEET-UG 2022 Counselling

UP CM Lays Foundation Of Hostel For Nursing Students Of BRD Medical College

Psychological Test Must For Admission In Uttarakhand’s Medical College

Tags

National Enforcement Directorate (ED) Kerala Medical College Medical Colleges Kerala Money Laundering FIR South Kerala Diocese Admission
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

China: Fire At Commerce And Trade Company Plant Kills 36; Two Missing So Far

China: Fire At Commerce And Trade Company Plant Kills 36; Two Missing So Far

Union Budget 2023-24: Finance Minister Sitharaman To Begin Pre-Budget Meetings Today 

Union Budget 2023-24: Finance Minister Sitharaman To Begin Pre-Budget Meetings Today 