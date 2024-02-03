ED Approaches Court As Arvind Kejriwal Skips 5th Summons

In a related incident, a Delhi Police team visited Kejriwal's residence, seeking his cooperation in an investigation regarding his claim of the BJP attempting to poach AAP MLAs.

The BJP criticised Kejriwal, labeling him the "crownless king of corruption" and accusing him of evading legal processes. The BJP spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla, emphasised Kejriwal's alleged reluctance to face law enforcement and accused him of lacking faith in the Constitution.