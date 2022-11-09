Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022
Earthquake: Uttarakhand Shaken In Early Morning, Midnight Tremors Felt In North India

An earthquake of 6.3 magnitude had hit Nepal in the wee hours today. Till now 6 people have reportedly died at Doti village, Nepal due to a building collapse.

Earthquake (Representative Image)
Earthquake (Representative Image) File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Nov 2022 7:20 am

Tremors were felt in Uttarakhand as an earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hit the state today morning at 6.27 am. Originated in Pithoragarh, it had a depth of 5 km.

According to experts in the last 10 years, Uttarakhand had witnessed 700 such earthqauakes. 

Earlier, midnight tremors yesterday passed through the hearts of North India as an earthquake of 6.3 magnitude hit Nepal. The tremors were felt in Delhi NCR region as well.

It was around 1.57 am when the earthquake strike. As per the National Centre of Seismology, he epicentre of the quake was near Dipayal, Nepal, around 340 km west of Kathmandu. 

People woke up of their sleep in the midnight across Delhi, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and even in part of Lucknow.

 

As per the reports, it was the third earthquake in Nepal in the last five hours. According to the data of National Centre of Seismology, the first quake of 4.9 magnitude had hit Nepal at 8.52 pm yesterday and then was followed by two consecutive quakes of 3.5 magnitude at 9.41 pm and 6.3 magnitude at 1.57 am that was felt across North India.

Union Minister Meenakhsi Lekhi immediately tweeted, “Didn’t want to tweet but one can safely say it did feel like an earthquake!”

 

Congress leader Radhika Khera also urged people to stay safe and alert.

People have come out in social media with midnight tweets and videos that show how it was felt when the quake hit.

As per the early reports, 6 people died as a building got collapsed in Doti district of Nepal.  On Sunday, Uttarakhand also witnessed an earthquake of 4.5 magnitude.

Tags

National Earthquake Earthquake Today Nepal Earthquake Delhi Earthquake
