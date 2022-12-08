Thursday, Dec 08, 2022
EAM Jaishankar Pays Tribute To Gen Bipin Rawat

EAM Jaishankar Pays Tribute To Gen Bipin Rawat

As India's first Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Rawat was spearheading an initiative to bring convergence in the functioning of the Army, the Navy and the Indian Air Force and bolster the country's overall military prowess.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar PTI

Updated: 08 Dec 2022 3:38 pm

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday paid glowing tributes to India's first Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on his first death anniversary. Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 other military personnel were killed in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8 last year.

"Fondly remember India's first CDS Late Gen. Bipin Rawat on his death anniversary today. A great soldier, a strong leader and a wonderful human being," Jaishankar tweeted.

The headquarters of the Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) said 71 military officers serving in 44 Indian embassies and high commissions paid homage to the late commander CDS.

"On the occasion of the first death anniversary of #CDS Late Gen #BipinRawat and others who laid down their lives on Dec 8, 2021 in a helicopter crash, 71 military officers serving in 44 Indian Embassies and High Commissions paid online homage on the National War Memorial portal," it tweeted.

(With PTI inputs)

