Saturday, Oct 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

EAM Jaishankar Holds Telephonic Talks With German Counterpart

S Jaishankar discussed Ukraine challenges via telephone conversation with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock on Saturday.

Indian EAM S.Jaishankar
EAM Jaishankar Holds Telephonic Talks With German Counterpart Source: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Oct 2022 8:00 pm

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, covering a range of issues including the Ukraine conflict.

The call was initiated by the German foreign minister.

"Received a call from FM @ABaerbock of Germany. Discussed our bilateral relationship, sustainable development, and the Ukraine conflict. Agreed to continue our conversations," Jaishankar tweeted.

The talks came more than two weeks after India took strong exception to Baerbock's comments on Jammu and Kashmir at a joint press conference with the Pakistani foreign minister.

Referring to Jammu and Kashmir, the German foreign minister said she believed that every country in the world had a role and responsibility for solving conflicts and for ensuring that "we are living in a peaceful world". 

Tags

National German Telephonic Conversation GERMAN COUNTERPART S Jaishankar Ukraine Bilateral Relations India Jammu And Kashmir

Outlook Podcast | Who Is Ram?

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ABVP Holds Protest In UP Over Teenager’s Alleged Rape

ABVP Holds Protest In UP Over Teenager’s Alleged Rape

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child