EAM Jaishankar Highlights Canada's 'Hypocrisy' Amid Diplomatic Showdown | Details

"They (Canada) seem to have a problem if Indian diplomats are even trying to make efforts to find out what is happening in Canada on matters which directly pertain to their welfare and security. But look what happens in India. Canadian diplomats have no problem going around collecting information on our military, police, profiling people, targeting people to be stopped in Canada. So apparently, the licence that they give themselves is totally different from the kind of restrictions that they impose on diplomats in Canada," said Jaishankar.