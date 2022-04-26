EAM Jaishankar Discusses Regional, International Issues With Polish, Armenian Counterparts; Maldivian Speaker

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau and shared assessments and views on the Indo-Pacific and Ukraine on Monday. EAM Jaishankar also thanked him for facilitating the evacuation of Indian students during Operation Ganga.

"An engaging conversation with FM @RauZbigniew of Poland. Thanked him for facilitating the evacuation of our students during #OperationGanga," Jaishankar tweeted.

"Our commitment to growing our partnership was visible.Resumption of direct flights will enhance exchanges in all fields. Shared assessments and views on Indo-Pacific and Ukraine," he said.

Also witnessed signing of a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty, Jaishankar added.

Responding to Jaishankar, Rau tweeted, "Thank You @DrSJaishankar for a great conversation. Our mutual commitment and Polish-Indian unity are growing."

Jaishankar also met Maldivian Speaker Mohamed Nasheed.

"Value his strong and consistent support for our partnership. Look forward to hearing him at #Raisina2022," Jaishankar tweeted.

The external affairs minister also held a meeting with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan and discussed trade, connectivity, culture and training cooperation.

"So nice to welcome Armenian FM @AraratMirzoyan in India. Much progress since my visit there last October. Discussed trade, connectivity, culture and training cooperation," Jaishankar tweeted.

Also exchanged views on current regional and international issues, he said.

The foreign leaders are here to attend the MEA's flagship geo political and economic Raisina Dialogue.