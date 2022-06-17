Friday, Jun 17, 2022
Drugs And Arms Smuggling Racket Bust; Punjab Police Arrests Five

The Punjab Police arrested five people who were a part of drugs and arms smuggling racket, on Thursday.

Punjab Police encase an arms racket bust. PTI Photo

Updated: 17 Jun 2022 9:08 am

The Punjab Police, on Thursday, reported that they had busted a drugs and arms smuggling racket with the arrest of its five people during special checking on the Ladowali Road, Jalandhar. An official statement reported the gang has been busted by the Anti-Narcotic Cell of Jalandhar Commissionerate Police.        


Those arrested have been identified as Sunny; Smile, alias Sheru; Divansh, alias Vansh; Happy; and Love Kumar, all residents of Jalandhar. "Police have also recovered four .32 bore pistols along with six magazines and 32 live cartridges, Rs 6.5 lakh drug money, 103 grams of heroin, three cars, and 550 grams of narcotic powder," the statement said.        

Commissioner of Police Gursharan Singh Sandhu said except for accused Love Kumar, all four accused are history-sheeters and wanted in several cases of violent crimes in Jalandhar and were evading arrest for a long time. He said that Sunny and Sheru were involved in a recent firing incident on a car of a local factory owner and have also been declared proclaimed offenders in many cases.            

Sandhu also added that, during the investigation, it was also revealed that the gang was planning to commit significantly dangerous crimes in the coming days. An FIR under relevant provisions of the law has been registered at the police station, Navi Baradari in Jalandhar. 

